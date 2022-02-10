Protests in Bhopal, Hyderabad, Delhi in Support of Karnataka's Hijabi Girls

The girl students added that the government should leave the hijab alone and focus on student’s academics.

Students of educational institutions in Hyderabad, such as the Anwarul Uloom College in Mallepally, which is a Muslim minority college, and the Government Nizamia Tibbi College, an Unani medicine college located near Charminar, also protested on Wednesday.

The students protesting in Anwarul Uloom College held a banner that read, “Hijab is the Constitutional Rights of Muslim Women. Hijab is our right and no one shall snatch it from us. We Support Hijab,” The News Minute reported.

Meanwhile, in the protest held at the Nizamia Tibbi College, one of the students was quoted as saying: