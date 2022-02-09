'Shameful State of Affairs': Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker, Onir on Hijab Row

Celebrities like Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker, Kamal Haasan, Onir, Munawar Faruqui, and Neeraj Ghaywan took to social media to share their views about the Karnataka hijab row. In several places in Karnataka, Hindu students donned saffron scarves to ‘protest’ Muslim female students wearing hijabs.

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan wrote, “Genocide is at the doorstep. It’s not just on Muslims (and Dalits) to fend for themselves. Progressive well-meaning Hindus will have to call out the hate within, demand accountability & force action! Your silent disassociation is meaningless.”