Amit Shah's Meet on J&K Unrest Starts, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Present

The meeting comes at a time where terrorists have carried out multiple targeted killings, including of a woman teacher hailing from Jammu, a Rajasthan Bank Manager and two non-local labourers.

On 18 May, terrorists had entered into a wine shop at Baramulla in North Kashmir and threw a grenade, killing one person hailing from Jammu region and injuring three others.

On 24 May, a policeman, Saifullah Qadri, was shot dead outside his residence in Srinagar while a television artiste Amreen Bhat was gunned down in Budgam two days later.

On 2 June, hours after the killing of a banker from Rajasthan in Kulgam, two non-local labourers were shot at in Magraypora, Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday.