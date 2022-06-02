Sidhu Moose Wala's Family Urges Amit Shah To Launch Central Probe Into Murder

The family of late Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to order a central agency probe into his murder, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Thursday, 2 June, as per a report.

This comes after Shekhawat met with the father of Moose Wala on Thursday, as per Hindustan Times.

Moose Wala was murdered on Sunday, 29 May, by unidentified men. The autopsy suggested that the body had 25 bullet injuries, which wounded his left lung and liver fatally.