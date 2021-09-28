Heavy Rains to Lash Several States as Cyclone Gulab Weakens Into Depression: IMD

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru on Tuesday, 28 September, as Cyclone Gulab weakened into a depression.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is expected to weaken in the next 24 hours, The Indian Express reported. On Sunday, three people were killed in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh due to the Cyclone.

According to PTI, no major waterlogging was reported from Mumbai, where, officials said, public transport services, including trains, remained unaffected.

However, IMD issued a red alert for the Palghar district and an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane "indicating thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds, and very heavy rainfall at isolated places for Mumbai and neighbouring areas."