Cyclone Gulab: IMD Predicts More Rains, Issues Flash Flood Alert in Telangana

More rains are expected on Tuesday across many parts of Telangana owing to the remnant of cyclonic storm Gulab, the Indian Meteorological Department in Hyderabad said.
The weather system is likely to emerge into the northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining the Gujarat coast by 30 September. The system could further intensify over the northeast Arabian Sea during the subsequent 24 hours.
Light to moderate rain can be expected at most places with heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfalls at isolated places over Telangana and Maharashtra.
Heavy rainfalls at isolated places are being predicted over north interior Karnataka, south Chhattisgarh, Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and west Madhya Pradesh during the next 12 hours.
The highest rainfall on Monday was received at three locations of Nizamabad district. Jakranpally mandal received 231.5 mm rainfall followed by Srikonda mandal with 209.8 mm and Bodhan mandal with 204.5 mm. Hyderabad city will have a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thundershowers. The highest rainfall received in Hyderabad was under the Rajendranagar mandal with 112.3 mm.
