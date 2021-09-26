Cyclone Gulab Likely to Make Landfall in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha by Midnight

Image used for representation only.
(Photo: Subhendu Ghosh/ IANS)
Cyclonic storm “Gulab”, forming over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, is expected to make landfall in the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha around midnight, according to the latest warning by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, 26 September.
The cyclone, according to IMD, is likely to move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh, south Odisha coasts between Kalingapatnam and Gopalpur around Sunday evening.
Heavy rainfall is expected in Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Kandhamal and Cuttack districts. The coastal and south Odisha districts are very likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next coming few days.
Wind speed reaching 75-95 kmph is expected along and off the Odisha coasts in Ganjam, Gajapati districts, 55-75 kmph along and off Khordha, Puri, Rayagada and Koraput districts, and 50-70 kmph over Nabarangpur and Malkangiri districts, read the IMD bulletin.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed at least thirteen teams in Odisha and five teams in Andhra Pradesh, reported ANI, quoting Satya Narayan Pradhan, Director General of NDRF.
Meanwhile, the Odisha government has asked the concerned district collectors to remain alert and take measures to counter the cyclone.
Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said 42 ODRAF teams, 24 NDRF teams and 102 Fire Service teams will be deployed in seven districts which are likely to be most affected by the cyclonic storm.
The IMD has also warned of heavy rains in the south of West Bengal in the coming week, with excessive rains expected in Kolkata, South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore.
(With inputs from IANS, NDTV)
