3 Dead as Cyclone Gulab Weakens Into Deep Depression Over Andhra Pradesh

At least three people were killed in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. As per officials, one person was swept away in Odisha’s Ganjam district and two fishermen from the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh were killed and another went missing, Hindustan Times reported.

Odisha’s special relief commissioner, PK Jena, had said on Sunday, “IMD reports indicate that rainfall is likely to increase as the night progresses. District administration impressed upon to maintain vigil. No major landslides have happened so far. As of 9 pm, about 39,000 people have been evacuated in 6 districts”, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, around 42 teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), 24 squads of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and 102 teams of fire brigade personnel were deployed in seven districts of Odisha.

Fishermen in Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have been asked to not venture into east-central and adjoining the northeast Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea, as the sea condition will be rough to very rough over the next two days.