India's Power Supply Touches All-Time High of 207.11 GW Amid Heatwave

Amid an ongoing heatwave in the country, India’s peak power demand met or the highest supply in a day touched the all-time high of 207.11 GW on Friday, 29 April.

The Ministry of Power said in a tweet on Friday, “The maximum All India demand met (peak supply) touched 2,07,111 MW at 14:50 hrs today, an all-time high so far."

The peak power demand had touched a record level of 204.65 GW on Thursday, 28 April, while the peak power shortage on Thursday was 10.77 GW.

With soaring temperatures, the demand for power is expected to rise even further as summers peak.