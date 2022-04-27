Power Cut in Jharkhand: Businesses Impacted, Kids Study Under Mobile Torches
Deoghar, in Jharkhand, is not getting enough power supply, as per its demand, leading to load shedding in the city.
Video Producer: Maaz Hasan
Video Editor: Rajbir Singh
Thermal power plants in India are going through a shortage of coal, which has affected their electricity generation process. This has impacted several states, including Jharkhand.
Deoghar, in Jharkhand, is not getting enough electricity supply, as per its demand, which is leading to continuous load-shedding in the city.
Mothers teaching their children in the dark under the torchlights, has become a common sight at night.
Preeti is one such mother, who is helping her daughter with the school homework.
"Deoghar is facing massive power cut issues. You can see, I am trying to teach my child here at night on the terrace in front of an apartment building. She is doing homework on the terrace using the flashlight of my phone and with the help of the light coming from the apartments. They are using a generator to get electricity which is not possible for us."Preeti Singh, Resident
During the day, in the searing hot weather, people in the city are finding it very difficult to carry on with their work. Mukesh Paswan, a resident, says lack of electricity is affecting his work efficiency.
"In this searing hot weather, we are facing around 7-8 hours of power cut. All of us are suffering due to this. Water supply has also been hit. We are neither able to sleep at night nor are able to work during the day."Mukesh Paswan
"We are businessmen. In our shop, electricity plays an important role. Our work is dependent on electricity at least by 80%. We get affected due to power cut and our sales are hit because of it."Mohammad Muneeb, Businessman
Since it's also an exam season, many of the residents have complained that it is going to affect the performance of the students. Along with that, the power cut is creating issues for senior citizens and patients.
I read in the newspaper that Jharkhand state-run distribution company, Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (JBVNL), said yesterday that the power shortage is going to continue till the power generation issue is not resolved.
We will have to see when the people of Deoghar would get a respite from this situation. People have been suffering for the last one month. Residents of Deoghar are hoping that the issue gets resolved soon.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.