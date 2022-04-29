Metro Trains, Government Hospitals Might Face Power Disruption: Delhi Govt

Amid a worsening power crisis, the Delhi government has warned that it may not be able to provide uninterrupted electricity supply to important establishments in the capital, like Metro trains and hospitals.

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain held an emergency meeting on Thursday, 28 April, to assess the situation and also wrote to the Centre requesting it to ensure adequate coal availability to power plants that supply electricity to the national capital.

A government statement read, "Due to disruption of power supply from Dadri-II and Unchahar power stations, there may be a problem in 24-hours power supply to many essential institutions, including Delhi Metro and Delhi government hospitals," news agency PTI reported.