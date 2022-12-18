‘Have Not Eaten in 10 Days’: Stranded Rohingya Refugee Boat Now in Indian Waters

“We are dying here. The sea current has swept us out of the Malacca Strait and into the Bay of Bengal,” said the captain of a stranded boat, carrying over 160 Rohingya refugees, in a 90-second phone call accessed by The Quint.

The call took place on 18 December between Rezuwan Khan, a Rohingya refugee in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar, whose sister is on the boat with her five-year-old daughter, and the captain of the boat.

As per the new GPS coordinates shared with The Quint, the boat is now in Indian waters, approximately 150 km from Andaman and Nicobar’s Campbell Bay.