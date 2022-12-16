3 Boats in Sea, 1 Dead: Exiled Myanmar Govt Seeks Help for Rohingya Refugees

Two weeks after a boat carrying over 160 Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh to Malaysia got stuck in the middle of the Andaman Sea, the Myanmar government-in-exile released a statement appealing to southeast Asian countries for "emergency assistance" to those stranded.

The statement, released on 16 December by the exiled National Unity Government's Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR), claimed that one vessel carrying Rohingya refugees had been "intercepted by a Vietnamese off-shore company"; another vessel experienced "engine failure"; and the whereabouts of the third vessel are "unknown."

On 13 December, The Quint had reported on a boat carrying over 160 Rohingya refugees that had suffered an engine failure, which had left all on board stranded, starving, and thirsty in the middle of the Andaman sea.

Despite several appeals by human rights organisations, including the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), no rescue attempts have been made so far. With no food and no water, the passengers on the boat are in a dire situation.

The National Unity Government -- which went into exile after last year's military coup -- also released a video on Twitter of family members of those on board pleading for help.