Haryana Landslide: Death Toll Rises to Five, Rescue Operations Continue

Yet another body has been recovered from the debris of the mining site at Haryana's Bhiwani, where four people were killed following a landslide on Saturday, 1 January. With this, the total deaths caused by the accident has gone up to 5.
The Times of India reported that a 42 member rescue team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) recovered the body. The victim, has been identified as Dharmbir of Rohtak district. He was 50 year-old worker, reported news agency PTI.
A fact-finding team has been formed to look into the accident at the mining zone near the Aravali range, said, Bhiwani Deputy Commissioner R S Dhillon.
Speaking to reporters, Dhillon said he could respond on the allegations of illegal mining made by BJP's Bhiwani MP Dharambir Singh, only after the fact-finding team submits its report. The primary focus now is to speed up the rescue operations, he added.
Officials have said that rescue operations will continue at the site on Monday to rule out the possibility of anyone being trapped under the debris. Police had earlier said that around half a dozen dumper trucks and some machines were buried under the debris.
Earlier, while speaking to journalists, BJP MP from Bhiwani Darambir Singh had alleged that there was a violation of several norms at the four mining sites in the Dadam mining zone. He had said that he would urge Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to order a through probe in to the accident so that such incidents are not repeated in future.
CM Khattar, meanwhile, assured that appropriate action would be taken if violation is found. Khattar added that he has directed the mining department to ascertain if there was any violation of laid down parameters at the site.
Several Congress leaders including former Union Minister and Congress President in the state, Kumari Selja have demanded a judicial probe into the incident.
In a statement, former chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda had said, "Even the Supreme Court has made a serious remark on this matter, and illegal mining is being done in this area, flouting all the rules. But the government is not conducting a fair investigation."
