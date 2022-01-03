Haryana Landslide: Death Toll Rises to Five, Rescue Operations Continue

A fact-finding team has been formed to look into the accident at the mining zone near the Aravali range, said, Bhiwani Deputy Commissioner R S Dhillon.

Speaking to reporters, Dhillon said he could respond on the allegations of illegal mining made by BJP's Bhiwani MP Dharambir Singh, only after the fact-finding team submits its report. The primary focus now is to speed up the rescue operations, he added.

Officials have said that rescue operations will continue at the site on Monday to rule out the possibility of anyone being trapped under the debris. Police had earlier said that around half a dozen dumper trucks and some machines were buried under the debris.