1,525 Omicron Cases in India; 27,553 New COVID Cases Reported in Last 24 Hours

A total of 1,525 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and union territories in India so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday, 2 January.
(Photo: The Quint/Kamran Akhter)
A total of 1,525 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and union territories in India so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday, 2 January.
As many as 27,553 new COVID-19 cases and 284 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours. India's current COVID-19 tally stands at 3,48,89,132, and the number of active cases is at 1,22,801.
Meanwhile, with 460, Maharashtra has the most number of Omicron cases in the country, of which 180 cases have been discharged, have recovered, or migrated. Next on the list is Delhi, with 351 cases, followed by Gujarat (136), Tamil Nadu (117) and Kerala (109).
1,525 Omicron cases in India.
Maximum Omicron cases in Maharashtra (460), followed by Delhi (351), Gujarat (136), Tamil Nadu (117) and Kerala (109).
27,553 new cases and 284 new deaths reported in last 24 hours.
1,22,801 active cases in the country.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address the media at 12 pm on 2 January to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the capital.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has postponed a programme organised to mark the occasion of Students' Week at Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata, on Monday, 3 January, in view of the current COVID-19 situation.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)