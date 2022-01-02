Haryana Govt Issues New COVID-19 Restrictions in Gurugram, 4 Other Districts

Offices (government and private) have been ordered to function with 50 percent staff attendance. Bars and restaurants are allowed to operate with 50 percent capacity. Owners and managers have been asked to ensure the "No Mask No Service" rule.

In other districts, cinema halls, restaurants and gyms will be allowed to function at 50 percent capacity, in adherence with COVID-19 social distancing protocols.

All schools, colleges, coaching and training institutes will remain closed in the State.