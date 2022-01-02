Haryana Govt Issues New COVID-19 Restrictions in Gurugram, 4 Other Districts

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
(Photo: PTI)
In view of the rising cases of Omicron in the state, the Haryana government, on Saturday, 1 January, announced new COVID-19 restrictions in Gurugram and other districts with the highest daily infection rates, such as Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula, and Sonipat. The same will be implemented from Sunday, 2 January, till Wednesday, 12 January.
Offices (government and private) have been ordered to function with 50 percent staff attendance. Bars and restaurants are allowed to operate with 50 percent capacity. Owners and managers have been asked to ensure the "No Mask No Service" rule.
In other districts, cinema halls, restaurants and gyms will be allowed to function at 50 percent capacity, in adherence with COVID-19 social distancing protocols.
All schools, colleges, coaching and training institutes will remain closed in the State.
As for COVID-19 vaccination, the order states that all the eligible people must be vaccinated as soon as possible. Only fully vaccinated people in the state are allowed to enter establishments, such as departmental stores, ration stores, banks (both government and private), malls, and petrol pumps. Citizens who are awaiting to get the second dose will be required to verify their vaccination status.
Violators of COVID-19 rules will be fined Rs 500 via challan.
