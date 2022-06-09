Haryana Congress MLAs Reach Delhi Ahead of Rajya Sabha Elections

Lone Indian National Lok Dal MLA Abhay Singh Chautala declared his support for Kartikeya Sharma in a late evening development. Sharma entered the contest as an independent candidate with support from the BJP-JJP combine, Gopal Kanda, lone MLA of the Haryana Lokhit Party and most independents.

The BJP has fielded former Minister Krishan Lal Panwar while Ajay Maken is the Congress nominee.

The Congress, fearing poaching of its legislators, shifted its MLAs to Raipur a week ago. News agency PTI reported that the MLAs left the resort in Raipur on the evening of Thursday, 9 June.

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda was in Delhi over the past a few days and reached here on Thursday evening. It is learnt that both Hooda and party leader Kuldeep Bishnoi reached here in the same flight from Delhi.

Kuldeep Bishnoi, an MLA from Adampur in Hisar, did not go to Raipur after reports of him being displeased with the party for ignoring him in the recent state unit reshuffle.

Bishnoi lobbied for the post of state unit chief, but the post eventually went to former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda loyalist Udai Bhan. Another senior leader, Kiran Choudhary, too, did not go to Raipur reportedly due to health reasons.

Speaking to PTI on Wednesday, 8 June, Hooda said, "we have got sufficient numbers and our candidate will win comfortably with 31 votes."