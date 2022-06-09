Karnataka RS Polls: JD(S), Congress Continue Standoff, JD(S) MLAs Reach Resort

One day before the much awaited Rajya Sabha elections in Karnataka, the JD(S) and Congress have still not reached a consensus on solving the deadlock over the fourth Rajya Sabha seat. Instead, JD(S) sent its 32 MLAs to "prevent poaching" by Congress.

Kumaraswamy also accused Congress of "dirty politics." This has come after both the Congress and JD(S) fielded candidates for the fourth Rajya Sabha seat, even as neither have the numbers to get them elected independently. The BJP too has fielded a candidate in this seat. All three parties fear crossvoting. Each candidate will need 45 votes to get elected to the Upper House.

Several talks between the Congress and the JD(S) to come to a consensus on the matter have failed.