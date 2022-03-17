G-23 Member Bhupinder Singh Hooda Meets Rahul Gandhi a Day After INC Rebels Meet

A day after the meeting of G-23 members of the Congress Party following the party's debacle in the recently-concluded Assembly elections, former Haryana Chief Minister and G-23 member Bhupinder Singh Hooda met Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 17 March, NDTV reported.

Hooda is the first leader among the G-23 to meet Gandhi after the meeting on Wednesday, that was conducted to discuss the flaws in the Congress' organisational structure and lack of leadership from the top brass.

The G-23 meeting, which included several newcomers, had called for "collective, inclusive leadership" in the party.

