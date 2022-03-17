G-23 Member Bhupinder Singh Hooda Meets Rahul Gandhi a Day After INC Rebels Meet
The G-23 meeting, which included several newcomers, had called for "collective, inclusive leadership" in the party.
A day after the meeting of G-23 members of the Congress Party following the party's debacle in the recently-concluded Assembly elections, former Haryana Chief Minister and G-23 member Bhupinder Singh Hooda met Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 17 March, NDTV reported.
Hooda is the first leader among the G-23 to meet Gandhi after the meeting on Wednesday, that was conducted to discuss the flaws in the Congress' organisational structure and lack of leadership from the top brass.
(This story will be updated soon with more details.)
(With inputs from NDTV.)
