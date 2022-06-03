Rajya Sabha Resort Politics: How 2 Media Barons are Complicating Congress' Pitch

Venod Sharma, a former veteran Haryana Congress leader was expelled from the party in 2014 for anti-party activities, and in general hadn’t seen much limelight since his other son Manu Sharma was convicted for the murder of Jessica Lall in the high-profile case. Venod Sharma is known to be close to several Haryana Congress leaders including former CM Bhupinder Hooda. Hooda in turn doesn't share a great equation with the Congress’ nominee to the Rajya Sabha from Haryana Ajay Maken, sources said.

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, the BJP has 40 MLAs while the Congress has 31. While each party needs just 30 votes to send its candidate to the Rajya Sabha, whether all 31 Congress MLAs will back Maken, who is already struggling with the ‘outsider’ tag, is a big question mark.

In such a scenario, the Congress is fearing chances cross-voting by some of its MLAs in favor of Sharma over Maken. This is all the more plausible given how party MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi has kept his distance from the party’s activities for a while now, ever since he wasn’t considered for the post of Congress’ state unit chief in the revamp earlier this year.

On Thursday, the Congress flocked its MLAs together at the residence of party MP Deepender Hooda in Delhi, from where a chartered flight took them to a resort in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur. However at least 3 MLAs did not show up at Hooda’s residence, including Bishnoi, Kiran Choudhary and Chiranjeev Rao.