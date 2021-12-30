'Shameful' That No Arrests Made in Haridwar Hate Speech Case: Ashok Gehlot

Dhami further appeared to shrug off responsibility by saying "the government did not organise it, the people did".

Noting the Uttarakhand CM's ignorance, Gehlot said in a tweet in Hindi that it was "shameful that even after more than a week of the controversial Dharma Sansad held in Uttarakhand, no arrests have been made, adding that it was "surprising when the Home Department is with him".