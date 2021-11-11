Amid Cabinet Reshuffle Speculations, Rajasthan CM Meets Sonia Gandhi in Delhi
On Wednesday, Gehlot had met with Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal.
Intensifying the speculation around a more expansive, accommodating cabinet, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met with Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Thursday, 11 November, news agency ANI reported.
"The party high command will decide on the cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan. Ajay Maken has all the information on it. We want good governance to continue in the state," Gehlot told ANI on Thursday.
As per reports, Gehlot is being encouraged to resolve a persistent feud in the party, with top Congress leaders urging him to include Sachin Pilot's supporters in the cabinet.
The top leader is keen on a long-pending cabinet expansion, a reshuffling of the state party unit as well as appointments to various boards and corporations, The Indian Express reported.
Further, the Rajasthan CM on Thursday stated that he has apprised the senior party leaders of the issue of rising petrol and diesel prices in the state. "We demand central government to further cut petrol and diesel prices," the leader said.
On Wednesday, Gehlot had met with Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal in the national capital.
Maken, who is the in-charge of the All India Congress Committee in Rajasthan, was also present in Wednesday's meeting.
(With inputs from ANI and The Indian Express.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.