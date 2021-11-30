'Will Take Back Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board Bill': Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday, 30 November, said that the administration had taken the decision to revoke the extremely opposed Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board Bill, news agency ANI reported.

The decision was announced days after a state-constituted high-level committee submitted its final report on the matter to the CM in Rishikesh, News18 reported. However, the report's recommendations have not been made public yet.

The administration's decision assumes significance as it comes ahead of the Assembly elections in 2022.