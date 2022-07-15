This Independence Day, Let's Celebrate India's SeculaRhythm

Are you truly proud of being an Indian if you are not proud of being secular?
Zijah Sherwani
Stay tuned for The Quint's campaign and celebrate India's SeculaRhytm with us!

(Photo: The Quint/Aroop Mishra)

Concept: Ritu Kapoor Video Editor: Puneet Bhatia Illustrations: Aroop Mishra Producer: Zijah Sherwani

With India completing 75 years of Independence, The Quint is celebrating the soul of the country – its secularism.

We are bringing stories of unity, love, and music from across India in our month-long campaign, SeculaRhythm.

Why SeculaRhythm?

As the country struggles to keep up the spirit of secularism, when the term itself has become a slur, we aim to instil a sense of pride in India's secular fabric. Let's remember to rejoice the spirit of Unity in Diversity!

Coming Soon!

