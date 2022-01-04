Photos of Indian Army Hoisting Flag at Galwan Valley on New Year Flood Twitter

Earlier, on Tuesday, 4 January, satellite imagery shared by geo-intelligence expert Damien Symon suggested that China may be building a bridge across the Pangong Lake in the Chinese territory of Eastern Ladakh. The bridge, which will reportedly serve to join the northern and southern banks of the lake, will boost China's road connectivity in the sensitive border region, thereby facilitating the speedy movement of the nation's army and weaponry.

The satellite imagery shows that the construction is near the Galwan valley region, where the armies of the two nations had engaged in a violent faceoff in 2020.