'Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi Talks About 'Cashless Day Outs', Water Conservation

Mann ki Baat
(Photo: Altered by The Quint
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly Sunday radio address to the nation Mann Ki Baat spoke about the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, 'cashless day outs', need to conserve water among other things.
Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya or the Prime Minister Museum was dedicated to the nation on Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary this year. The Museum inaugurated earlier this month by the PM has now been opened to the citizens of the country.
The PM said that "people are donating many items to museums, adding to the cultural heritage of India." He also encouraged children to visit museums with their friends during their summer vacations.
Encouraging people to do more online transaction and use UPI, PM suggested the idea of cashless day outs.
"People should go for 'Cashless Dayouts'. Now, even in small villages and towns, people are using UPI. It's benefitting both shopkeepers and customers. Online payments are developing a digital economy. Everyday Rs 20,000-Crore online transactions are taking place," he said.
"The facility of payment through UPI has reached even places where there was no good internet facility till a few years ago," the Prime Minister said.
He also said that last March, UPI transactions reached around Rs 10 lakh crore. This has also promoted an atmosphere of honesty, he said.
The PM also talked about water conservation and said it is the whole country's responsibility to do so.
"In the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, water conservation is one of the resolves with which the country is moving forward," he said. He also announced that 75 Amrit Sarovars will be built in every district of the country.
He said that our ancient scriptures also emphasise on the need for water conservation. "It is clearly stated in our scriptures: 'Paniyam paramam loke, jeevaanaam jeevanam samritam (Water is the basic necessity for life, the most important resource in the world)'," PM Modi said.
He also spoke of the techniques used to conserve water during the Harappan civilisation and indigenous methods used by Bhil tribe of Madhya Pradesh.
The prime minister also said that just like in sports, divyangjan are doing wonders in arts, academics and many other fields. "With the power of technology they are achieving greater heights. At the Tokyo Paralympics we have seen what our Divyang brothers and sisters can achieve," he said.
He also spoke of the divyang welfare efforts being carried out by start-ups.