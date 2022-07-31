Mann Ki Baat: Ahead of I-Day, PM Urges People To Use Tricolor as Profile Picture

File image of PM Modi during Mann Ki Baat event.
In his regular radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi urged people to hoist the national flag in their homes and put up the tricolour as their profile picture on social media platforms from 2 to 15 August, as a part of a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' or 'Tricolour in Every House' movement.
PM Modi also called the drive a "mass movement". Har Ghar Tiranga will be observed from 13 to 15 August.
The drive to change social media profile pictures is starting from 2 August because it happens to be Pingali Venkayya's birth anniversary, the person who designed our national flag, said the PM.
He also spoke of 'Azadi Ki Railgadi Aur Railway Station' a programme being run by the railway ministry to spread awareness about the role of the Indian railways during the freedom struggle.
He also paid his tributes to Shaheed Udham Singh, and congratulated Indian players for their exceptional performance on world stage and students of class 10th and 12th for their board exam results.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)