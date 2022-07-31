Mann Ki Baat: Ahead of I-Day, PM Urges People To Use Tricolor as Profile Picture

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Hot news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Mann Ki Baat: Ahead of I-Day, PM Urges People To Use Tricolor as Profile Picture

This drive is a part of the ongoing 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' the festival of freedom.
Sadhika Tiwari
Published:

In his regular radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi urged people to hoist the national flag in their homes and put up the tricolour as their profile picture on social media platforms from 2 to 15 August, as a part of a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' or 'Tricolour in Every House' movement.

This drive is a part of the ongoing 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' – the festival of freedom in lieu of the upcoming 75th Independence day.
PM Modi also called the drive a "mass movement". Har Ghar Tiranga will be observed from 13 to 15 August.

The drive to change social media profile pictures is starting from 2 August because it happens to be Pingali Venkayya's birth anniversary, the person who designed our national flag, said the PM.

He also spoke of 'Azadi Ki Railgadi Aur Railway Station' a programme being run by the railway ministry to spread awareness about the role of the Indian railways during the freedom struggle.

He also paid his tributes to Shaheed Udham Singh, and congratulated Indian players for their exceptional performance on world stage and students of class 10th and 12th for their board exam results.

