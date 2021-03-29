Had Warned Party Leaders That Vaze Could Create Problems: Raut

On Monday, 29 March, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed that he had warned some of the party leaders that the suspended Mumbai police officer, Sachin Vaze, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Ambani explosives case, could create difficulties for the Maharashtra government, PTI reported.

He further said that the Sachin Vaze incident has taught some lessons to the incumbent state government comprising of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress.

Following the 6 December 2002 bomb blasts, a case was registered against 14 people in the matter of custodial death of Khwaja Yunus, who was arrested under the Prevention Of Terrorism Act (POTA).

Vaze was one of the accused and was suspended in 2004 and was reinstated in the force in June 2020.