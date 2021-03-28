NIA Takes Vaze to Mithi River; Finds Hard Disk, Car Number Plate

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took Mumbai policeman Sachin Vaze – arrested in the Ambani explosives case – to the Mithi river in Bandra East in Mumbai, to recover evidence that he allegedly tried to destroy.

On Vaze's directions, divers retrieved two CPUs of computers, the number plate of a car, two DVRs, and a laptop among other things that were dumped into the river, reported ANI.

The recovered DVRs (Digital Video Recorders) are of his housing society where the Scorpio car was parked between 17 February to 24 February, of shops where various number plates were made and of other places where Vaze suspected that his movement could have been captured, ANI reported, quoting sources.