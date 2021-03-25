‘Scapegoated’: Vaze Tells NIA Court; Custody Extended till 3 Apr 

NIA also said that Vaze, who was arrested for alleged links with Mansukh Hiren, had met the latter on 17 February. Hiren had handed over to Vaze the keys to the SUV that was later reported to be stolen.

Mansukh Hiren’s SUV was the one parked near Mukesh Ambani’s residence, in which the explosives were found. Hiren was found dead near a creek on 5 March, after having been reported missing for a few days. Vaze is suspected to be involved in his death.

The NIA further told the court on Thursday: “We have taken blood samples of the accused for DNA. Samples of five seized vehicles have also been collected for DNA matching.”

The investigators told the court that they wanted Vaze to be faced with the men arrested in Hiren’s death case.