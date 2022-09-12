‘A Wave of Happiness’: UP Dy CM Pathak After Gyanvapi Suit Held Maintainable

After a Varanasi District Court on Monday, 12 September, held that a petition seeking permission to worship Hindu deities at the Gyanvapi mosque's outer wall was maintainable, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "There's a wave of happiness. I'm receiving many phone calls expressing happiness."

"It's their right (to challenge the order in the high court) but we'll respect the judgment and strengthen the law and order situation in the state," Pathak told news agency ANI.