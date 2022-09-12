‘A Wave of Happiness’: UP Dy CM Pathak After Gyanvapi Suit Held Maintainable

Subsequent to the verdict, several petitioners and supporters were seen celebrating and chanting amid heavy police security.
After a Varanasi District Court on Monday, 12 September, held that a petition seeking permission to worship Hindu deities at the Gyanvapi mosque's outer wall was maintainable, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "There's a wave of happiness. I'm receiving many phone calls expressing happiness."
"It's their right (to challenge the order in the high court) but we'll respect the judgment and strengthen the law and order situation in the state," Pathak told news agency ANI.
The Anjuman Committee had said that the Gyanvapi mosque is a Waqf property and had challenging the maintainability of the plea on the ground that The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act ,1991, expressly bars conversion of any place of worship into anything different from the religious character of the place as it was on 15 August 1947 (with the exception of the Ayodhya dispute).
Subsequent to the verdict, several petitioners and supporters were seen celebrating and chanting amid heavy police security.
Petitioner Manju Vyas, dancing and celebrating, said:
Fellow petitioner Sohan Lal Arya said, "It's a win for the Hindu community."
"The next hearing is on Sep 22. It's a foundation stone for the Gyanvapi temple," Arya told ANI.
Senior advocate Harishankar Jain, representing the petitioners, said that the verdict was a "grand victory" and added, "The argument we made were accepted by the court and they said that the suit is maintainable. They also said that the Places of Worship Act does not apply."
Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, also appearing for the petitioners in the mosque case said:
Furthermore, lawyer Sudhir Tripathi said, "You can say that the verdict is in our favor, their plea was scrapped. The next hearing, on 22 September, will take place in the same court."
Lawyer SN Chaturvedi was quoted by ANI as saying, "Next hearing on commission report. Wall should be broken, survey should be done. Will ask for carbon dating to be done."
He added:
Jaipur Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramcharan Bohra tweeted, "This is the initial victory of the Hindu side, heartiest congratulations to all the parties."
BJP national social media incharge Priti Gandhi said, "The suit filed by 5 Hindu women seeking worshiping rights in the Gyanvapi compound is 'maintainable'."
"If the judgment comes in our favour, then we will seek an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey, carbon dating of Shivling," advocate VS Jain, was earlier quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Monday morning.
The communally sensitive case was heard by the district court following a court order by the Supreme Court.
"There should be an appeal in High Court against this order. I hope Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee will appeal against this order. I believe that after this order, the purpose of the Places of Worship Act 1991 will fail," said All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri dispute.
"A destabilising effect will start after this. We're going on the same path as that of the Babri masjid issue. When judgement on Babri Masjid was given, I warned everyone that this will create problems in the country as this judgement was given on the basis of faith," Owaisi told ANI.
(With inputs from ANI.)
