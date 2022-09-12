Gyanvapi Mosque: Varanasi Court To Pronounce Order Today, Security Increased

Gyanvapi mosque.
(Photo: PTI)
The court of Varanasi's District Judge AK Vishvesh is slated to pronounce an order on the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case on Monday, 12 September, deciding on the "maintainability" of the plea filed by five Hindu women seeking permission to perform daily worship of the Hindu deities whose idols are said to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.
Madan Mohan Yadav, a lawyer of the Hindu side, has claimed that the mosque, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, was constructed after demolishing the temple.
On Monday, advocate VS Jain, representing the Hindu side, claimed that the Places of Worship Act, 1991, applies in their favour.
"If the judgment comes in our favour, then we will seek an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey, carbon dating of Shivling," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, however, has said the Gyanvapi mosque is a Waqf property and has questioned the maintainability of the plea.
The communally sensitive case is being heard by the district court following a court order by the Supreme Court.
District Judge AK Vishvesh had last month reserved the order till 12 September.
The Supreme Court, on 21 July, had refused to hear a petition by the Hindu parties asking for the carbon dating of the alleged 'Shivling' found on the premises of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi and had directed them to withdraw their plea and follow through with their suit in the district court asking for rights to pray there.
The apex court had also deferred hearing the main case relating to the Gyanvapi mosque that was before them – the masjid committee's challenge to the orders of the civil judge appointing a survey commission and then sealing part of the mosque based on the claims about the alleged 'Shivling'.
The bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and PS Narasimha had stated that they would only take up this matter after the district court makes a decision on the Order 7 Rule 11 application filed by the masjid committee against the suit by the Hindu side.
Before the apex court's order, a lower court had ordered a video survey of the complex. The survey work was completed on 16 May and the report was presented in the court on 19 May.
The supposed details of the report were controversially revealed.
Following the 'leak', the Hindu side had claimed in the lower court that a Shivling was found during the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex but it was contested by the Muslim side who said that it was part of the wazukhana fountain.
Meanwhile, prohibitory orders (Section 144) were clamped and security was tightened in Varanasi ahead of the district court order on Monday.
News agency ANI quoted Santosh Kumar Singh, ACP, Varanasi, as saying, "More than 2,000 police personnel have been deployed. All necessary arrangements have been made to maintain law and order. Peace Committee meetings have been held several times and police is on alert."
Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh, on Sunday, said that prohibitory orders have been issued in the Varanasi commissionerate and officers have been asked to interact with religious leaders in their respective areas to ensure that peace is maintained.
