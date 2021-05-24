‘Manipulated Media’: Twitter Refuses to Blink as Govt Fires Blanks

Yet another Twitter vs Centre showdown. Yet another embarrassment for the central government, which appears to have overplayed its hand.

Twitter's refusal to remove the ‘manipulated media’ label from tweets by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra and other party members – such as Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, BJP national social media in-charge Priti Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh co-incharge Sunil Deodhar, BJP media panelist Charu Pragya and BJP Delhi general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal – despite an alleged order from the central government, marks yet another chapter in the rich history of Centre vs Twitter battle. This duelling round, observers would argue, has gone to Twitter.