KP Maurya, Brajesh Pathak Sworn in as Deputy CMs of UP: A Look at Both Leaders

Maurya, who is a prominent OBC face of the saffron party, lost from the Sirathu Assembly constituency to Pallavi Patel earlier this month.

Sirathu had been a stronghold of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) until it was won by Maurya in the 2012 UP Assembly election.

The longtime BJP leader has been in the midst of several controversies in the past, and repeatedly made polarising comments, evidently targeting the Muslim community.

In December last year, Maurya was heard saying, "Before 2017 elections, how many lungi-clad goons used to roam around in here? Who in skull-caps would be scaring and threatening businessmen brandishing guns? Who used to encroach upon your land and threaten you to not go to police?"

In an interview with BBC Hindi earlier this year, the Deputy CM had gotten visibly agitated at the interviewer when he was asked about the genocidal calls made against Muslims at Haridwar’s 'Dharam Sansad', and had ended the interview by throwing off his mic.