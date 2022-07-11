Guru Purnima 2022: Date, Significance, Auspicious Time, and Rituals

Guru Purnima 2022: Know all the details like date, significance, auspicious time, and more.
(Photo: Canva/ Altered by The Quint)
Every year, the festival of Guru Purnima falls on full moon day of the Shakha Samavat, according to the Hindu calendar. This year the Guru Purnima will be observed on 13 July 2022.
Guru is a Sanskrit word for teacher, mentor or anyone who teaches you something. Gurus play a pivotal role in the life of people and offer a major contribution towards nurturing and developing the overall personality of the children.
On the eve of Guru Purnima, people opt for different ways to show their respect, gratitude, love, and obedience towards their Gurus and seek their blessings.
The festival of Guru Purnima is observed every year on full moon in the month of Ashadha according to the Hindu calendar. The Guru Purnima 2022 will be celebrated on Wednesday, 13 July 2022.
As per the Hindu calendar, the auspicious time (shub tithi) for Guru Purnima 2022 will initiate from 4:00 AM morning (13th July) and will last till 12:06 am (14 July).
According to the Hindus, Ved Vyasa (son of Sage Parashar & Devi Satyawati) who played a critical role in writing 'Mahabharata', Vedas,and Purans. He was born in the month of Ashadha on purnima tithi. Ved Vyasa is also known for classifying the Vedas into four categories: Rig Veda, Sama Veda, Yajur Veda, and Atharva Veda.
This is the reason, Ved Vyasa is considered as an epitome of knowledge and one of the best Gurus by the Hindus. People of different faiths pay their respect to different Gurus on the eve of Guru Purnima. For example, Lord Shiva (also called as Adiyogi) is revered by Hindu devotees, Mahavira and Indrabhuti Gautam by Jainism followers, Gautam Buddha by Buddhists.
Every year, Guru Purnima is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion by Buddhist-influenced countries like India, Nepal, Bhutan, etc. On the occasion of Guru Purnima, people pay reverence and respect to their Gurus (teachers) through different ways like offering prayers, observing fasts, chanting mantras, performing special rituals, and so on. Infact, different people have different ways of celebrating Guru Purnima. Some monasteries & ashrams hold special rituals like prayer recitals by students to pay homage to their Gurus.
