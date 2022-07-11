Guru Purnima 2022: Date, Significance, Auspicious Time, and Rituals

Every year, the festival of Guru Purnima falls on full moon day of the Shakha Samavat, according to the Hindu calendar. This year the Guru Purnima will be observed on 13 July 2022.

Guru is a Sanskrit word for teacher, mentor or anyone who teaches you something. Gurus play a pivotal role in the life of people and offer a major contribution towards nurturing and developing the overall personality of the children.

On the eve of Guru Purnima, people opt for different ways to show their respect, gratitude, love, and obedience towards their Gurus and seek their blessings.