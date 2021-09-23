Watch: Muslim Man’s Rendition of Mahabharata Title Track Wins Hearts Online
Celebrating unity in diversity, a viral video shows a Muslim man singing the Mahabharata title track.
We've all grown up watching Mahabharata and Ramayana on television. These shows hold a special place in our hearts and a mere mention of them takes us back to the good ol' days.
Now, a video of a Muslim man singing the iconic Mahabharata title track has gone viral on the internet. The man can be seen singing the introductory song with sheer enthusiasm leaving the people around him in awe. The video was originally shared by Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi on Twitter on Monday. He captioned the video, "Beating the stereotypes!".
Since then, the 1 minute and 9 seconds long clip has gained over 119k views and 8000 likes on twitter.
Take a look at the video:
Not just the people in the video, even netizens couldn't stop praising the man and flooded the comment section with heartfelt comments.
Didn't this video just put a smile on your face?
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.