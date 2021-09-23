Watch: Muslim Man’s Rendition of Mahabharata Title Track Wins Hearts Online

We've all grown up watching Mahabharata and Ramayana on television. These shows hold a special place in our hearts and a mere mention of them takes us back to the good ol' days.

Now, a video of a Muslim man singing the iconic Mahabharata title track has gone viral on the internet. The man can be seen singing the introductory song with sheer enthusiasm leaving the people around him in awe. The video was originally shared by Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi on Twitter on Monday. He captioned the video, "Beating the stereotypes!".