Happy Guru Purnima 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes and Messages

Happy Guru Purnima 2021: Here are some wishes images and quotes.
Guru Purnima is being observed this year on Saturday, 24 July in India. It is also know as Vyasa Purnima, and holds a special significance in Hinduism. The day is considered very auspicious by Jains and Buddhists as well.
This day marks the importance of Gurus (teachers) in our life, and is dedicated to them. Teachers are one of the most important part of our lives. Here 'teacher' doesn't mean just the formal school or college teacher. It can be anyone who has taught you something.
People celebrate this day by thanking their teachers, by expressing gratitude towards them, and by performing various rituals to show their significance in our lives.
It is believed that Lord Shiva became the first guru on this day.
This day is also considered very important in Buddhism, as it is believed that it was on this day that Lord Buddha gave his first sermon to the seven sages.
Guru Purnima is also believed to be the birth anniversary of Guru Ved Vyasa, the author of Mahabharata.
In this article, we have curated some wishes, quotes, images, and messages for you to send to your teachers on the occasion of Guru Purnima.
On this auspicious day of Guru Purnima, I salute you for the hard work you put in for your students. Happy Guru Purnima sir
Today is the best day to pay tribute to your guru. On the auspicious day of guru Poornima, make an oath to your life to follow the steps of guru
Teacher hold the power to make our lives better and enlighten us with their knowledge
Today is the day to be grateful towards whom you learn from. Happy Guru Purnima, ma'am. I am really thankful to get a teacher like you
“Those who educate children well are more to be honored than they who produce them; for these only gave them life, those the art of living well.” - Aristotle
“They inspire you, they entertain you, and you end up learning a ton even when you don't know it”- Nicholas Sparks, Dear John
“I am indebted to my father for living, but to my teacher for living well."- Alexander the Great
