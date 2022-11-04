'Was Pressured To File FIR': Father of MP Boy Who Chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'

After a controversy erupted over Shivansh Jain, a Class 7 student, alleging that he was punished for raising the slogan 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' at a missionary school in Madhya Pradesh's Guna, his father said he escalated the matter only because "my son was in distress."

"I had gone to talk to the school management. My child was in distress because he was made to sit on the floor – and I wanted to address it. But word got out, and many (political) party people got involved. And then, there was a lot of pressure to file an FIR," said the 12-year-old boy's father Rohit Jain.

What happened? Shivansh on Wednesday, 2 November, alleged that he was 'punished' for chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' right after the national anthem was recited during the morning assembly at the school. The following day, members of the Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest outside the school, demanding action against the teachers.