Church on Coimbatore School Campus Vandalised, Statue Damaged

The visuals of the church after the attack show that a statue has been damaged and the glass around it has been shattered after the miscreants reportedly pelted stones.
(Photo: The News Minute)
The Trinity Church in Ramanathapuram of Coimbatore district in Tamil Nadu, situated on the Trinity Matriculation Higher Secondary School campus, was vandalised by two persons on Sunday night, 23 January.
The police have lodged an FIR based on the complaint filed by one of the priests of the church, but no arrests have been made so far in the case.
According to the complaint filed by Bastin Joseph, the Assistant Father of the Trinity Church, the incident took place between 10 pm and 11:45 pm on Sunday night.
The men reportedly came on a two-wheeler. One of them climbed the gate of the church and entered the premises before damaging the statue of Sebasthiyar on the campus. They both reportedly escaped after the incident.
The watchman of the church named Johnson witnessed the incident and informed the complainant, according to the copy of the complaint.
Speaking to The News Minute, the Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) of police P Murugasamy said that no arrests have been made so far.
The incident comes just days after right-wing organisations and the BJP in Tamil Nadu alleged forced religious conversions in Christian schools.
(Published in arrangement with The News Minute.)
