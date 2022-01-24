Church on Coimbatore School Campus Vandalised, Statue Damaged

The police have lodged an FIR based on the complaint filed by one of the priests of the church, but no arrests have been made so far in the case.

According to the complaint filed by Bastin Joseph, the Assistant Father of the Trinity Church, the incident took place between 10 pm and 11:45 pm on Sunday night.

An Eyewitness Account

The men reportedly came on a two-wheeler. One of them climbed the gate of the church and entered the premises before damaging the statue of Sebasthiyar on the campus. They both reportedly escaped after the incident.

The watchman of the church named Johnson witnessed the incident and informed the complainant, according to the copy of the complaint.