Right-Wing Mob Vandalises Missionary School in MP, Alleges Religious Conversion

A programme, 'First Holy Communion,' was conducted on 31 October 2021. Citing this, the National Commission of Protecting Child Rights wrote to the Vidisha collector, alleging conversion.
Members of the Hindu right-wing organisations, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), on Monday, 6 December vandalised St Joseph's missionary school in Ganjbasoda area of Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, saying that the institution was responsible for religious conversion of eight Hindu children.
Visuals of the incident showed an inflamed crowd pelting stones and ransacking the site. The students were reportedly taking their Class 12 CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) examination when the violence erupted.
Earlier in the day, Roshan Rai, the subdivisional magistrate, stated, "We have got the memorandum and we will investigate. All details will come to light post inquiry."
The school, however, has repudiated all claims of converting Hindu children in light of the mob attack.
Since the past few days, these allegations were circulating on social media. The claims in viral posts culminated in the Monday's assault, when right-wing groups visited the school to deliver a memorandum and also resorted to violence.
Speaking to reporters, manager of the school, Brother Antony, denied all claims of conversion and said that he was aware of the letter being shared on social media.
"The date mentioned in the complaint is 31 October, which is a Sunday. No parents or children need to come to school on Sunday. I don't understand how this has happened."
Brother Antony went on to indicate that even with the school's requests for protection, the police in the area were ill-equipped with desired security arrangements.
The SDM, however, claimed otherwise.