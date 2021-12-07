Right-Wing Mob Vandalises Missionary School in MP, Alleges Religious Conversion

Members of the Hindu right-wing organisations, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), on Monday, 6 December vandalised St Joseph's missionary school in Ganjbasoda area of Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, saying that the institution was responsible for religious conversion of eight Hindu children.

Visuals of the incident showed an inflamed crowd pelting stones and ransacking the site. The students were reportedly taking their Class 12 CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) examination when the violence erupted.