Right Wing Group Interrupts School’s Christmas Celebrations, Alleges Conversion

While people light up their Christmas trees, and sing jolly carols, a Karnataka school saw the disruption of its festivities during the merry season.

A mob of nearly 30 to 40 people on Thursday, 23 December, stormed inside a convent school campus in Karnataka’s Mandya district alleging that the children were being brainwashed and accused the sisters of converting the children to Christianity by celebrating Christmas.

After interrupting Christmas celebrations of the Nirmala English High School in Pandavpura, members of the Hindu Jagarana Vedike engaged in a verbal spat with the school administration. The video of altercation has gone viral.