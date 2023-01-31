IITian Gets Death Sentence in UP Temple Attack: What's the Evidence Against Him?

Abbasi's family, in their brief interaction with the media, had claimed that their son was not of sound mind and that he had also exhibited suicidal tendencies for which he had been under observation at many places since 2017.

After Abbasi's arrest in 2022, The Quint had reached out to a neurologist in Ahmedabad who had treated Abbasi in 2018.

The neurologist had diagnosed him as suffering from "anxiety and complaining of delusional thoughts," and had asked the latter to see a psychiatrist due to the issues he was facing.

The neurologist had added that Abbasi did not come for a follow-up after his first appointment.

Refuting the claims, ADG Arora said: