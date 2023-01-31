IITian Gets Death Sentence in UP Temple Attack: What's the Evidence Against Him?

Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, an IIT-Bombay alumnus who was arrested following an attack on policemen at the Gorakhnath temple in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district last year, was awarded the death sentence by an ATS/NIA court in Lucknow on Monday, 30 January.
(Photo: IANS)
Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, an IIT-Bombay alumnus who was arrested following an attack on policemen at the Gorakhnath temple in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district last year, was awarded the death sentence by an ATS/NIA court in Lucknow on Monday, 30 January.
Abbasi’s lawyer claimed that a plea for mental health assessment was rejected by the district court which heard the case for two months. The Uttar Pradesh government had termed the incident an act of terror and the case was transferred to the UP ATS for further investigation.
Meanwhile, reacting to the conviction, Devendra Singh Chauhan, the director general of police said, "He was an ISIS lone wolf attacker and was an expert in terror financing. In our in depth investigation we learnt that he was an alumnus of IIT Bombay and an expert in technology. He used to mask his online activity, disseminate terror literature electronically and was making contacts with ISIS conduits to send fighters to Syria's Al-Hol."
Abbasi's lawyer has decided to challenge the ATS court's decision in the High Court.
Abbasi's family, in their brief interaction with the media, had claimed that their son was not of sound mind and that he had also exhibited suicidal tendencies for which he had been under observation at many places since 2017.
After Abbasi's arrest in 2022, The Quint had reached out to a neurologist in Ahmedabad who had treated Abbasi in 2018.
The neurologist had diagnosed him as suffering from "anxiety and complaining of delusional thoughts," and had asked the latter to see a psychiatrist due to the issues he was facing.
The neurologist had added that Abbasi did not come for a follow-up after his first appointment.
Refuting the claims, ADG Arora said:
Raza-ur-Rahman, the lawyer representing Abbasi, told reporters in Lucknow that" Abbasi is meritorious but he is not of sound mind. We had moved an application in district court under CrPC section 84 read with section 328 for assessment of his mental health but the application was kept pending. After three months, it was junked and immediately charges were framed and statements of witnesses were recorded."
Hailing the improving criminal justice system in the state for securing Abbasi’s conviction in 60 days, DGP Chauhan said, "The judgement sends a positive message to the public. Severe action is taken against anyone who tries to disturb the unity, integrity and social harmony of the country."
Meanwhile, experts believe the case doesn’t merit the rarest of the rare judgment.
“It has to be extraordinary circumstances and the way judgment is awarded to satisfy the conscience in rarest of the rare cases. Secondly, the nature of the offence has to be very gruesome and the court has to be satisfied that there is no reformation of the concerned individual. If you look at the facts in the case and what crime has been committed – it is not even murder or culpable homicide. This doesn’t merit the rarest of the rare judgement,” Harshit Anand, a Delhi High Court lawyer, said.
“One of the principles of mitigating factor which the courts now stress upon is that when you awarding death penalty, you also have to do a psychosocial analysis of the concerned person – you have to look into their personal background, the social milieu they are coming from. There are reports of (Abbasi’s) father talking about his son’s disturbed personal life since 2017. Such mitigating factors – like disturbed personal life, setback in any form which put the person in a position to commit crime – needs to be taken into account,” Anand added.
The Uttar Pradesh Police has been patting its back over the speedy trial in the case.
The high-profile case was being directly monitored by UP ATS ADG Arora, who claims to have prepared a watertight case based on electronic evidence, digital footprints, and statements of witnesses.
But why would a tech geek like Abbasi leave digital footprints that could blow his alleged operation?
"He was planning to go to Syria to join the ranks of ISIS. He was not even concerned about what evidence he left behind. Most importantly, we extracted his deleted files which he did not expect. That was actually clinching," ADG Arora said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)