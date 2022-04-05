Gorakhnath Attack Accused Suffered From ‘Delusional Thoughts in 2018,' Says Doc

Ahmad Murtaza, the IIT-Bombay graduate who was taken into custody on Sunday, 3 April, for attacking police officers and raising religious slogans outside Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhnath temple, was suffering from "anxiety" and "delusional thoughts," said Dr Amit Bhatt whom Murtaza consulted once in 2018.

Speaking to The Quint, Bhatt, a neurologist in Ahmedabad, who treated Murtaza in 2018, said that he had asked the latter to see a psychiatrist due to the issues he was facing.

"This person came to me for treatment once in 2018. We ran some tests on him and found that his case wasn’t a neurological case. So we asked him to see a psychiatrist. I am not aware of what happened after that," Bhatt said.