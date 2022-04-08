Gorakhnath Temple Attack: Cops Say Probe Underway After Video of Accused Emerges

A video purportedly of the accused in the attack on Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhnath Temple has emerged on social media, which shows Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi on camera, having a conversation with one or more people off-camera.

Gorakhnath temple is the headquarters of the Gorakhnath mutt, of which Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the head priest.

In the video, which seems to be from the day of the incident, when Abbasi was taken to the hospital after the attack, he appears to be confessing to it.