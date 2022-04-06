IIT Grad to Terror Suspect: Ahmad Murtaza, Accused in Gorakhnath Temple Attack

Two days after the attack on PAC personnel deployed at the main gate of the Gorakhnath temple in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, mystery continues to shroud the investigation.

What was initially believed to be a lone wolf attack by a mentally unstable man has now escalated to an official statement which now calls it a terror plot.

The main accused, Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, is now under arrest. He had been taken into custody after he attacked two police officers stationed outside the Gorakhnath temple with a sharp weapon while raising religious slogans, the police said.

Gorakhnath Temple is the headquarters of the Gorakhnath mutt, of which Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the head priest.