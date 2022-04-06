IIT Grad to Terror Suspect: Ahmad Murtaza, Accused in Gorakhnath Temple Attack

The main accused in the attack, Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, is now under arrest.
Two days after the attack on PAC personnel deployed at the main gate of the Gorakhnath temple in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, mystery continues to shroud the investigation.
What was initially believed to be a lone wolf attack by a mentally unstable man has now escalated to an official statement which now calls it a terror plot.
The main accused, Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, is now under arrest. He had been taken into custody after he attacked two police officers stationed outside the Gorakhnath temple with a sharp weapon while raising religious slogans, the police said.
Gorakhnath Temple is the headquarters of the Gorakhnath mutt, of which Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the head priest.
"His (Abbasi's) family relocated to Gorakhpur in 2020. Since then, he has been taking occasional trips to Mumbai," a senior cop on the condition of anonymity.
On Tuesday, their residence in Gorakhpur was crawling with cops cordoning off the house to prevent the entry of media personnel.
While senior bureaucrats in the state have officially called the incident an act of terror, Abbasi's family has been categorically refuting all allegations.
Soon after the incident, Abbasi's father in his brief interaction with the media claimed that his son suffered from mental health issues which later aggravated into suicidal tendencies.
As per his family, Murtaza started having mental health issues in 2017, and had been under observation at several places.
Speaking to The Quint, a neurologist in Ahmedabad who treated Murtaza in 2018, said that he had asked the latter to see a psychiatrist due to the issues he was facing.
He further said that Murtaza was suffering from "anxiety and complained of delusion thoughts," adding that he did not come for a follow-up after the first appointment.
Abbasi graduated from IIT-Bombay in 2015. According to his family, he landed a job at Reliance Petrochemical in Nagothane. However, he left the job due to his mental illness which began aggravating.
Abbasi got married to a girl from UP's Jaunpur in 2019. Months later, the couple parted ways.
A team investigating the case visited the family of Abbasi's ex-wife in Jaunpur on Tuesday. Abbasi's ex-wife's father has claimed that the couple parted ways over strained ties between his daughter and her mother-in-law.
