'God Would Not Like Anyone to Die': Uttarakhand CM on Kanwar Yatra

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, commenting on the Kanwar Yatra, said that the pilgrimage is a matter of faith and that "God would not like anyone to die". The discussion over whether the pilgrimage will be held or not is still underway.

Speaking to the Press on Sunday, 11 July, the recently instated chief minister indicated that the previous Uttarakhand Cabinet, headed by former CM Tirath Singh Rawat, had decided to call off the pilgrimage this year, due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

When Dhami stepped in, he decided to reassess the cancellation.