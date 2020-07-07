Kanwar Yatra Cancelled, All You Need to Know About the Pilgrimage

It’s hard to miss hordes of saffron-clad Shiva devotees, walking barefoot, this time of the year, often accompanied with blaring music in praise of the Hindu deity.

The devotees are part of the annual Kanwar Yatra, a pilgrimage of Lord Shiva devotees, which has been postponed this year due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country. The yatra was expected to begin on 6 July.

The water is gathered from Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar. Once the pilgrims return to their hometowns, the gangajal is used to anoint ‘Shivalinga’ on the amavasya (new moon) day, popularly known as Maha Shivratri.