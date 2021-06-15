Over One Lakh COVID-19 Tests Forged During Kumbh Mela: Report

At least one lakh COVID-19 test reports were forged by a private agency during Kumbh festival in Haridwar, revealed an investigation by government officials, reported The Times of India.
According to the report, a single phone number was used to register 50 people, while one antigen test kit was shown to have tested 700 people.
"Phone numbers were fake too. People in Kanpur, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and 18 other locations, shared the same phone number," he added.
The religious festival, which saw lakhs of devotees congregating amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, was held from 1 to 30 April. It was spread across parts of Haridwar, Dehradun, Tehri and Pauri districts.
Of the one lakh tests conducted, 177 were COVID positive – with a positivvity rate of just 0.18 percent. However, the positivity rate in Haridwar in April was 10 percent.
The administration roped in 24 private labs — 14 by the district administration and 10 by the Kumbh mela administration — for conducting random testing of Kumbh visitors.
According to health secretary Amit Negi, the investigation report has been sent to Haridwar DM.
"Several irregularities have been found. We will take action after receiving a detailed report from the DM in 15 days," he added.
Published: 15 Jun 2021,12:53 PM IST