Adhere to COVID-19 Protocol: UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Kanwar Yatra

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during a virtual meeting on Friday, 9 July, instructed the concerned officials to ensure proper adherence to COVID-19 safety protocol during the Kanwar Yatra which is set to begin from 25 July.
CM Adityanath had chaired a video conference attended by all the divisional commissioners of the state and senior officers of police zones on Friday, in order to review the preparations made for the upcoming Yatra.
During the meeting, the chief minister appraised the preparations and safety arrangements made for the religious pilgrimage to be carried out by the devotees of Lord Shiva, and emphasised on the need to ensure cleanliness and sufficient lighting in all of the pilgrimage route-related areas, including temples and Shivalayas.
CM Adityanath also asked the officials to ensure the availability of infrared thermometers, pulse oximeters and sanitisers for the pilgrims.
The chief minister further noted that Bakrid is also nearing, and that alertness and caution needs to be practised on the day of the festival as well.
Last year, the Kanwar Yatra had been cancelled due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.
Published: 10 Jul 2021,11:44 AM IST