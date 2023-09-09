WATCH G20 Summit LIVE: PM Modi Reaches Bharat Mandapam Ahead of Leaders Meet

Ahead of the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth.
G20 Summit in Delhi LIVE Updates: The first day of the G20 Summit officially kicked off in New Delhi at the Bharat Mandapam with Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially greeting world leaders and dignitaries.
After a welcome photograph with PM Modi at the Tree of Life, leaders and their heads of delegation will move for the first session.
Later in the day, PM Modi will hold several bilateral talks with various leaders
World leaders like US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and others arrived in New Delhi to attend the summit.
PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with his British, Japanese and Italian counterparts later today.
Multiple restrictions have been impost across the capital city to ensure smooth G20 Summit.
School and offices in New Delhi have been closed in view of the summit.
The summit will take place at the Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes world leaders with a handshake, the structure behind him is the Konark Wheel from Odisha which showcases India's culture
The Konark Wheel was built during the 13th century under the reign of King Narasimhadeva I and its 24 spokes is also adapted into India's national flag and embodies India's ancient wisdom, advanced civilisation, and architectural excellence.
Abdel Fattah El Sisi, the president of Egypt and Sheikh Hasina, PM of Bangladesh stepped into Pragati Maidan's Bharat Mandapam for the G20 Summit.
PM of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherland also arrived and were received by PM Modi.
United Nations Secretary General António Guterres and Indian-origin World Bank Chief Ajay Banga arrived at the summit venue ahead of the leaders meeting.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organisation, also reached the venue, and was received by PM Modi.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud arrived in Delhi for the G20 Summit and State visit to India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Bharat Mandapam ahead of the G20 leaders Summit and was welcomed by External Affairs Mininster Dr S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for Summit in Delhi's Pragati Maidan.
Ahead of the summit, which will see more than forty heads of state and leaders of institutions gather on the same stage, here is full schedule to the two-day high level multilateral meeting.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral meetings at his residence on Friday, 8 September with US President Joe Biden, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth.
Hours after his arrival in New Delhi, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak commented on the issue of Khalistani extremist groups in the UK saying that "no form of extremism or violence like that is acceptable."
As India preps to host its first-ever G20 Summit, have you wondered who is footing the bill of this big, fat Indian event?
